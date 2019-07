FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte

- After a wonderful stretch of 80-degree weather, we finally broke that stretch this weekend with our first 90-degree day in nearly a week.

That trend will continue Monday as we head back into the lowers 90s with plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure still located over the mid-Atlantic.

Today: Mostly sunny, high 92 degrees, low 69 degrees

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high 93 degrees, low 70 degrees

Wednesday: Afternoon thunderstorms, high 92 degrees, low 71 degrees

This area of high pressure is also responsible for the poor air quality we've been seeing lately. Air quality is at Code Orange Monday for the Charlotte area. Surface ozone levels may be unsafe for the elderly, the very young, or folks with breathing problems such as asthma or COPD.