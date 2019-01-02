Alert: Another blood pressure medication recalled over cancer concerns

- Another pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a drug used for blood pressure due to a possible cancer-causing impurity. It marks the latest in a series of recalls since last July.

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. recalled 80 lots of Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP on Monday, Dec. 31.

Expiration dates range from May 2019 to March 2021. The cancer-casuing impurity is called N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA). It's classified as a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

According to the National Institutes of Health, NDEA is used as gasoline and lubricant additive, antioxidant and a stabilizer for industry materials.

The company said there have been no reports of "adverse events" related to the recall.

Despite the possible cancer risk, the company says patients who are using the drugs should continue taking them-- because the health risk to patients could be higher if they stop without an alternate form of treatment. Patients are asked to contact their doctors about alternatives.

