- Traffic is backing up in both directions on I-85 as emergency crews respond to two separate wrecks on the interstate near University City Blvd., according to Medic.

The first accident happened around 12:28 p.m. on I-85 northbound at Exit 43 University City Blvd. Multiple injuries were reported in the crash. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

A second crash occurred about 10 minutes later on I-85 southbound at mile marker 43. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Currently, the southbound right lane of I-85 is open and the northbound right two lanes are open.

The cause of both these wrecks remain under investigation. Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area if possible.