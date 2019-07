Sunday was another busy day on Lake Norman. A steady stream of boats and jet skis were being dropped in the water at Blythe Landing in Huntersville. Over the past week several accidents occurred on the lake where people lost their lives.

“Last Friday we were out here fishing and we went over to a new spot and right when we stopped the boat we heard a little scream and a loud thud so we turn around and looked around and a half a mile away all we saw was one boat,” said Philip Blayton as he prepared to take his friends out on his boat.

The crash he heard involved two boats that crashed into one another. Blayton said one of the boats didn’t have any lights on and it was already so dark he couldn’t see it. During the same weekend two jet skis, carrying two passengers each, collided on the lake killing a child and seriously injuring a teenager. Police were also called to the lake when a man drowned attempting to save several swimmers who were struggling to stay above water.