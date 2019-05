- An alleged drug dealer has been charged with second-degree murder after a 37-year-old man he supplied fentanyl to overdosed and died, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Bruck Birega Fekadu, 23, of Charlotte, has been charged with murder and selling a schedule II controlled substance.

Kannapolis Police said on July 28, 2018, officers were called to 115 Suburban Avenue in reference to a death investigation. Upon their arrival, officers found Shaun Antonio Alexander, 37, of Kannapolis, dead from an apparent drug overdose.

The investigation revealed that Alexander ultimately died as the result of a fentanyl overdose and Fekadu was the person responsible for selling him the drug. Fekadu was arrested on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

He is being held at the Cabarrus County Jail without bond.