- The Wilmington Police Department closed a busy road Tuesday morning after an alligator was spotted.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. near McRae Street and Cornelius Harnett Drive. The unexpected visitor was spotted on the side of the road, according to a tweet by Wilmington Police.

TRAFFIC ALERT- Roadway closed at McRae & Cornelius Harnett Dr (near MLK overpass) due to an unexpected visitor. Drivers advised to avoid area. Officers waiting on NC Wildlife to respond. pic.twitter.com/06ejU02R9w — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 20, 2019

In one of the photos, the alligator is seen taking a break in the shade from the overpass.

Police were advising drivers to avoid the area until NC wildlife officers could safely remove the gator.