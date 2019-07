- A man was arrested at Charlotte Douglas Airport after having a bit of a 'temper tantrum' when waiting to board a delayed flight.

Kerrie Carter caught the whole debacle on camera, saying "waiting to board an already delayed flight and this happened," in a Facebook post.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Felix Alberto Brandi-Rivera, is seen walking in circles in the boarding area before taking off his shirt and throwing it to the ground.

He yells and taunts employees, uses profanity, knocks signs to the ground repeatedly and even at one point pulls his pants down.

Airport security arrived at the gate and took Brandi-Rivera into custody for disorderly conduct.