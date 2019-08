- An Amber Alert issued by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for two children abducted from a Charlotte home is now over, but some are wondering why it wasn't immediately issued wirelessly after the children were taken by a wanted murder suspect Monday afternoon.

The missing children, 1-year-old Aziyah Garner and 3-year-old Dior Muhammad, were found Tuesday morning at separate locations, safe with relatives.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says they don’t activate the wireless alert system between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., but CMPD says the two children were abducted at 4:22 p.m.

An official Amber Alert wasn't issued for Garner and Muhammad until 10:52 p.m., and the official alert was never sent to cell phones state wide.

According to CMPD a list of criteria is recommended before an Amber Alert can be submitted to the state. It includes:

-Investigators confirming an abduction

-Determining a risk of serious bodily injury or death

-Providing enough descriptive information

-Making sure the children involved are within the age limit

-And entering the info into the National Crime Information Center system

Officials from the US Department of Justice say the criteria prevents law enforcement agencies from abusing the Amber Alert system.

Police say Garner and Muhammed were taken from a southwest Charlotte home after Aiesha Shantel Summers, 28, was shot and killed by Edward Silk Garner Sr., 35.

The children are now safe, but their accused kidnapper, also wanted for murder, murder of an unborn child, and possession of a firearm by a felon, is still on the loose. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.