CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX46 WJZY) - At least one person was injured after storms caused trees to fall at a mobile home park in Charlotte.

Residents on scene say the storms, which happened after 5:00pm Saturday, caused to trees to fall. One of the trees hit two homes, leaving one person with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old girl reportedly was able to make it out of one home without injury, but the other homes are now unliveable and damaged beyond repair.