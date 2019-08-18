The release of a rape suspect has reignited an immigration enforcement debate.
Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Oscar Pacheco-Leonardo, 33, a Honduran national, according to a news release . He was arrested on June 14 charged with first degree rape and indecent liberties with a child. Two days later, on June 16, Pacheco-Leonardo was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
"Bonds are not set by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Garry McFadden pointed out at a news conference Friday, responding to criticism over Pacheco-Leonardo's release. "We do not have any part of the bonds being set, and we do not have any part of the magistrate releasing these individuals."