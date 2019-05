- He's been flying planes with the safety of passengers in his hands. Now, he's been arrested for a triple murder.

Christian Martin was taken away in handcuffs prior to taking off for a flight from Louisville, KY to Charlotte, North Carolina this weekend.

Passengers on the flight were left stunned.

"It's startling," said Passenger Ashley Martin. "It's scary to know this happened so long ago and they're just getting around to catching the guy."

The family's flight was delayed because Martin was arrested in connection to the 2015 triple homicide.

"I saw the post on Facebook flying around and I was like whoa, I vividly remember this guy," said Former Flight Attendant Kyle Lance.

Lance was a flight attendant for PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, where Martin has been flying planes for at least a year now.

"I never flew with him," said Lance. "I was never a flight attendant on his flights, but just pretty much had seen him in passing in the crew room very often."

Friday, a grand jury indicted that pilot for three 2015 killings that happened near Hopkinsville.

One of the victims was found shot to death in his home, two others were found in a burned car in a corn field miles away.

Martin faces nine charges, including three counts of murder and one count of arson.

"I can't comment on the evidence," said Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. "But I think this will be a very compelling case."

Now, the families impacted might finally get closure and the justice they deserve.

"After sitting across the table two years, I hope it brings a little bit of justice and a little bit of relief to those families," said Beshear.

Martin was most recently living right outside Raleigh.

He is scheduled for arraignment on May 22. He remains in the Christian County Detention Center without bond.