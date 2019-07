- The American Red Cross has issued a blood emergency and is in dire need of donations.

The non-profit is currently facing a blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for people of all blood types. One donation can save up to three lives.

"When we go into an emergency need, if something major happens, we may not have that blood," said Katherine Harrigan, with the American Red Cross. "And we really want to make sure we get that blood to the hospitals that need it."

"It's a little thing to do that makes a big difference," said Platelet Donor Chantal Kawecki. "And if I were ever in a situation, I would hope someone else would've donated platelets that could help me, too."

The donation process typically takes about 45 minutes to an hour.

For more information, visit: https://www.redcross.org/