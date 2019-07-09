< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By <a href="mailto:lindsay.clein@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/american-red-cross-in-dire-need-of-blood-donations">Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:45PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Red_Cross_in__dire_need__of_blo_0_7497103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Red_Cross_in__dire_need__of_blo_0_7497103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Red_Cross_in__dire_need__of_blo_0_7497103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Red_Cross_in__dire_need__of_blo_0_7497103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Red_Cross_in__dire_need__of_blo_0_7497103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417123979-417160071" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Red_Cross_in__dire_need__of_blo_0_7497103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Red_Cross_in__dire_need__of_blo_0_7497103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Red_Cross_in__dire_need__of_blo_0_7497103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The American Red Cross has issued a blood emergency and is in dire need of donations. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The American Red Cross has issued a blood emergency and is in dire need of donations.</p> <p>The non-profit is currently facing a blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for people of all blood types. One donation can save up to three lives.</p> <p>"When we go into an emergency need, if something major happens, we may not have that blood," said Katherine Harrigan, with the American Red Cross. "And we really want to make sure we get that blood to the hospitals that need it."</p> <p>"It's a little thing to do that makes a big difference," said Platelet Donor Chantal Kawecki. 