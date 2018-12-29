Annual Belk Bowl draws thousands to Uptown Charlotte

Your best bet was to avoid Uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon as the annual Belk Bowl kicked off at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands of fans from Virginia and South Carolina are calling the Queen City home this weekend.



Many fans made the long journey by car, refusing to miss their favorite time of year.



“Just the atmosphere and all. It’s very energizing and positive and fun,” said Trent Clark from South Carolina.



Aside from the typical food and merchandise being sold, fans say you’re bound to find a few friends in the crowd too. Football fever forces families to travel together.



“Well I was born and raised in Columbia, just 5 miles down from the football stadium and we have always followed Carolina sports,” said Gwen Evans.

This year that following brought Evans and her family to Bank of America Stadium for the first time.



“Bowl games are fun because it’s a big family atmosphere. You see a lot of people you don’t normally see. It’s just a family reunion kind of thing,” said Evans.



The excitement of the Belk Bowl even had the youngest members of the family already thinking about their future.

“Both of my parents went to UVA and that’s the school I plan on going to. It’s a pretty good school,” said 14-year-old Owen Belfield.



No matter the school that walked away victorious, the Belk Bowl was a day about carrying on family tradition.



It’s unclear how many people officially traveled from out of town for the Belk Bowl, but many families told tell FOX 46 Charlotte they arrived Friday night and plan to stay through the new year.