- A person was stabbed during an armed robbery in uptown Charlotte Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers were called ot the 600 block of N. Tyron Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle of interest moments after the robbery. Three people were detained. Officers were investigating whether there was any connection to the stabbing.

