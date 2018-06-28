Arrest made after man's body found by dumpster in east Charlotte

- An arrest has been made in the death of a man whose body was found along the side of the road in east Charlotte last week.

Jessie Daniel Benton, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder and armed robbery of Jose Mario Chica, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Chica's body was found next to a dumpster in the 1900 block of Milton Road on June 21 by a passing jogger.

Benton was turned over to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.