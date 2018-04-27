2 break-in suspects in custody after chase, crash in NE Charlotte

- Two people have been arrested in connection to a home break-in Friday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said. The suspects involved wrecked their vehicle shortly after fleeing the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they responded to the 4900 block of Gibbons Link Road at 6:50 a.m. Friday, April 27 for a reported breaking and entering at a home.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a home that had been broken into and the victim gave a suspect vehicle description. That vehicle, a white Dodge Caravan, was spotted speeding away from the crime scene.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, however the Dodge Caravan continued, eventually striking a telephone pole and overturning at Gibbon Road and W Sugar Creek Road.

Two people that were inside the Dodge Caravan have been arrested and sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said. It's unclear what charges they're facing at this time.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.