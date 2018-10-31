Arrest made in vehicle break-ins at Lake Norman boat access

- A Charlotte man has been arrested in connection with two vehicle break-ins that happened at the Lake Norman boating access area in June 2017, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The break-ins occurred on June 2, 2017 at 9124 Unity Church Road in Denver and evidence collected at the scene led to the identification of Marquez Antonio Wright, 31, as the suspect.

On July 20, 2018 detectives obtained warrants on Wright for two felony counts each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Wright who is in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety was served the warrants on Sunday, October 28, 2018. Bond on the charges was set at $50,000 secured.