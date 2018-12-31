Arrest made in deadly shooting outside Smokey Joe's Cafe

- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting Saturday at a local southeast Charlotte restaurant, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 at Smokey Joe's Cafe located at 510 Briar Creek Road.

As officers arrived on scene, they located a man outside identified as John Michael Songer, 47, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers arrested Jamie Lord Harris, 35, on Sunday and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers said Harris fired several shots into the parking lot and building of the bar late Sunday night, hitting Songer who had been standing outside in a patio area.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, police said. Anyone with further information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS.