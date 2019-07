- Mint Hill Police have made an arrest in connection to a murder that occurred last month.

Sean A. Harper Jr. of Fairfax, Va., 23, was taken into custody on Sunday, June 30 for the murder of 22-year-old Joshua David Griffin Jr. that happened on Sunday, June 23.

Mint Hill police responded to the 7900 block of Pinewood Circle around 6 a.m. on June 23. When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man at the home. Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene.

About one week later, CMPD officers responded to a call for a disabled vehicle and located Harper who had warrants for first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Those warrants were drawn by Mint Hill Police on Thursday, June 27.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Keith Mickovic with the Mint Hill Police Department at 704 545-1085.