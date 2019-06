- Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a fire that was intentionally set at a Super 8 Motel in Boone back in February.

The fire happened at 3:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at a Super 8 Motel on Hwy 105 in Boone.

Police said the suspect, Ronnie Bumgarner, attempted to set fires in three different locations, causing serious damage in one area in the hotel. There were many occupants sleeping in the hotel that night.

Bumgarner was developed as a suspect from interviews of the hotel occupants, police said.

During the investigation, investigators collected multiple items of forensic evidence during the processing of the crime scene. The items were sent to the NC State Crime Lab to be analyzed for forensic evidence. Investigators were also granted a search warrant from a judge to obtain a DNA sample from Bumgarner.

“The collected DNA sample from Bumgarner was sent to the NC State Crime Lab to be compared with the DNA samples collected at the fire scene. The results of that comparison indicate that Bumgarner’s DNA was found on key pieces of evidence in this crime," Lieutenant Chris Hatton said.

Bumgarner has been charged with felony first-degree arson and held on a $250,000 secured bond.