As sinkhole behind Statesville homes grows neighbors ask: Who is responsible? 29 2019 11:16PM STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - FOX 46 is working to get results for Statesville neighbors afraid of losing their homes to a sinkhole. 

Those that live on either side of the massing sinkhole are fully aware there is a limited amount of time they have left before they're forced out.

"My kids can't come out and enjoy the yard. My grandkids haven't been here this summer," Terrill Hardy says. He's lived at his home on Coddington Lane for seven years. He's the next door neighbor to Cody Hubbard. 

"Every time that it has rained since, it has grown in increments, either wider or longer," Hubbard tells FOX 46.

For months, both neighbors have been asking questions that they feel deserve a simple answer: Who is responsible for this?

LINK: No solution in sight for Statesville man battling backyard sinkhole

Both say neither of them, as they say the sinkhole started outside of both their properties, and they are stuck in the middle.

"Fast forward six months...I won't have a house," Hubbard said. Our original story on this sinkhole aired in December. As we worked to learn more about who is responsible for dealing with the sinkhole, we were also left with unanswered questions and unreturned phone calls.

We've now learned that engineers have been out to take a look at the sinkhole, and they say this drain off-property is what caused what they are calling a 'significant' issue, but who is responsible for that drain pipe?

"It started out as a small hole, and they refused even then and it grew to this," Hardy said.

Hubbard and Hardy say things are at a standstill as the hole gets bigger.

"Even if I wanted to sell my house, the value has depreciated because of this," said Hardy.

FOX 46 has reached out to the city of Statesville to get their side on this. More Local News Stories

18-year-old arson suspect burned down 'wrong house', investigators say

By Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte

Posted Jul 30 2019 12:38AM EDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 01:16AM EDT

An 18-year-old is behind bars for trying to burn down a house in Shelby, but investigators say the victims who lost their home were not his intended target.

Police tell FOX 46 Zaden Cox thought the house belonged to someone else.

Fire officials say Cox dumped a gallon of gasoline on the cars and lit a match to start the fire. data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/18_year_old_accused_of_setting_fire_to_c_0_7558876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/18_year_old_accused_of_setting_fire_to_c_0_7558876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/18_year_old_accused_of_setting_fire_to_c_0_7558876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/18_year_old_accused_of_setting_fire_to_c_0_7558876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/18_year_old_accused_of_setting_fire_to_c_0_7558876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Investigators say an 18-year-old Shelby man had the intention of burning down what neighbors say was his ex-girlfriend's house, but instead torched the home of complete strangers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>18-year-old arson suspect burned down 'wrong house', investigators say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 12:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 18-year-old is behind bars for trying to burn down a house in Shelby, but investigators say the victims who lost their home were not his intended target.</p><p>Police tell FOX 46 Zaden Cox thought the house belonged to someone else.</p><p>Fire officials say Cox dumped a gallon of gasoline on the cars and lit a match to start the fire. Now, there's an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to Shelby Fire Officials.

Cabarrus County scammed out of more than $2.5 million

By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted Jul 29 2019 08:11PM EDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 12:39AM EDT

Cabarrus County officials say they were targeted in a social engineering scam, which caused them to lose more than $1.7 million. 

The County says they were attempting to pay Branch and Associates, Inc.-- a contractor for construction of West Cabarrus High, a new school in the county-- about $2.5 million, but the money was diverted into another account. They were able to recover some of it, but they say $1.7 million remains missing.

An investigation into the hack revealed that conspirators posed as representatives of the company and targeted employees of Cabarrus County schools and county officials through a series of emails beginning on November 27, 2018.

Best friends beat epilepsy together

Posted Jul 29 2019 07:52PM EDT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- It's believed more than 50 million people worldwide suffer from epilepsy. The brain disorder can cause hundreds of seizures a day – turning patients' lives upside-down. Meet two young women who say this disease created a friendship that will last a lifetime. 

Kellee Chavis and Heather Brookins had no idea they had so much in common.

"When I was little, in elementary school, I had problems with reading and writing," shared Chavis. self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3988_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421037557'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } 