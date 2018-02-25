Ashanti Billie's parents make first trip to Charlotte since their daughter's death

- Emotions pouring from the parents of Ashanti Billie Sunday morning at East Stonewell AME.

The two making their first trip to Charlotte since their daughters body was found behind the church last September.

"I honestly say I felt the presence of my daughter so coming here was not a mistake and was what was needed and what she wanted," said her father, Meltony Billie.

"This is a healing point for me and we had to come here because this is the last place she was found, said her mother," Brandy Billie.

RELATED: Woman's Body Found Behind North Charlotte Church

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney among those in attendance to see the church dedicate part of the service to the Billie's by planting a tree in their prayer garden.

While the family works with state and federal government to pass the Ashanti Alert Act which would create a nationwide public alert system for missing and endangered adults similar to the Amber Alert, her family tells FOX 46 this has been a learning process.