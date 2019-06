An Ashe County mother reached out to Fox46 Charlotte saying her daughter was not allowed to walk across the stage at her high school graduation because she says her previously approved shoes were not acceptable. Now the family wants to take action against the school.

“Something was taken from my daughter that she worked 13 years for,” said Dixon. “It can’t be replaced. It can’t be re-created.”

Graduation at Ashe County High School was held on Friday. Her daughter wore a white shirt, black pants, and black converse. Dixon shared a YouTube video detailing what happened and showing the forbidden shoes. She says the shoes were previously approved by a guidance counselor at Ashe County High School but thirty-five minutes before the ceremony started, a staffer told her daughter tennis shoes were not allowed.

“Because my daughter is different and doesn’t fit the cookie-cutter southern belt bible mold!”

The petition “what’s shoes got to do with it” has hundreds of supporters and grows by the minute.

“And I do feel like my daughter was discriminated against. Not because of the shoes she wore, because kids wore worse shoes than what she did. But it was the only thing they could use against her to stop her.”

The mother said she is filing a complaint with the school on Monday and getting a lawyer.

Fox46 Charlotte reached out to the school for a comment, but the school is closed over the weekend.