- A viral video of an attack outside of President Donald Trump's rally in Cincinnati last week is leading to a case of cyber-bullying over mistaken identity in the Queen City.

"It was very vile," said Dallas Frazier, who lives outside of Charlotte. "I was being called a white supremacist, a white nationalist, and a lot of foul language."

Cell phone video captured a brutal attack in Ohio. A man named Dallas Frazier, 29-year-old Trump supporter, is shown pummeling a 61-year-old anti-Trump protester. Police arrested Frazier. But 460 miles away here in Charlotte, a different man is feeling the effects.

"One called me a pig boy and told me to F off," said Frazier, who shares the same name as the attacker.

The Frazier who lives near Charlotte hasn't seen the video because he is legally blind. He condemns what happened and says, despite being nearly 20 years older than the man arrested, he has received dozens of hate-filled messages.

"I am a 46-year-old Trump supporter, father of three, who's never been to Ohio," said Frazier. "I live outside of Charlotte."

Frazier isn't the only one to experience cyber-bullying over a case of mistaken identity.

"I was getting death threats saying I was going to get shot, that I didn't deserve to live, that I was a waste of humanity," said David Hogg, who lives in Charlotte, and shares the same name as the Parkland High School gun control activist.

Hogg, a conservative, says he has been tormented on Twitter. He had to update his bio to say: "I'm David Hogg. Not THAT one. I’m THIS one."

"We just need to work on being human beings and being nice to each other," said Hogg. "Being nice, it's not that hard."

Meanwhile, Frazier says he was forced to go into virtual hiding. He had to change his name on Facebook and set his profile to private.

He wants people to leave him alone.

"These are very emotional times," he said. "And people need to take a step back and take a deep breath."