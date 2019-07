An overnight shooting that took place inside the AC Hotel nearby the Epicentre has left two people injured, police say. (Getty)

Tebian Ruff was arrested after pulling a gun on the Epicentre Insomnia Cookies manager on Friday, police say. (CMPD)

- A man who got into a dispute and pulled a gun on the manager of the Insomnia Cookies business location inside the Epicentre has been arrested.

Officers responded to calls on Friday in reference to an armed robbery after Tebian Ruff pulled a gun on the store manager following a dispute, officals said. After the manager resisted, Ruff exited the business and officers shortly located the suspect at Rocket Fizz, another business inside the Epicentre.

Ruff faces multiple charges including firearm by felon, attempted robbery and has a crminial history, which includes 63 total charges including assault on a female.