Attempted murder-suicide involving York County couple data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tony Webster | Flickr http://bit.ly/2r3l62m</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425528220-351407162" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 25 2019 02:45PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 04:48PM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Authorities say they are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in York County that occurred over the weekend.</p><p>Officials responded to calls on Pine Bluff Court around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening and found two people shot near the intersection of Pine Bluff and Caroland Drive.</p><p>Officials say this was a domestic violence incident between a boyfriend and girlfriend and that the suspect shot the victim and then killed himself. The victim was take to Piedmont and then transferred to CMC Atrium Health and treated for non-life threatening injuries.</p><p>This is an ongoing investigation. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(file photo)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Race and the death penalty: Arguments ongoing in North Carolina</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four death row prisoners will argue to North Carolina's highest court that racial bias so infected their trials that they should be re-sentenced to life in prison as attorneys revive arguments about a repealed law on race and capital punishment.</p><p>The state Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday and Tuesday in the cases of four death row inmates who briefly were re-sentenced to life without parole when legislators approved the Racial Justice Act in 2009. The law was repealed four years later.</p><p>Justices also will hear from attorneys for two other death row prisoners whose RJA claims weren't decided before the law was repealed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/metal-detectors-now-at-clover-high-school-football-stadium" title="Metal detectors now at Clover High School football stadium" data-articleId="425390712" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After a rain delay of about an hour, fans were finally let in to Memorial Stadium in Clover and for the first time, fans were scanned with metal detectors before taking their seats."" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Metal detectors now at Clover High School football stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials at Clover High School kept fans safe from more than just the severe weather Friday night.</p><p>After a rain delay of about an hour, fans were finally let in to Memorial Stadium in Clover and for the first time, fans were scanned with metal detectors before taking their seats.</p><p>Metal detectors are often discussed for safety in schools, but this is a first for the Clover school district. They'll be at Memorial Stadium for every home football game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/body-cam-video-released-after-man-hit-killed-as-drunk-driver-fled-police" title="Body cam video released after man hit, killed as drunk driver fled police" data-articleId="425380461" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Body_cam_video_released_after_man_hit__k_0_7613923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Body_cam_video_released_after_man_hit__k_0_7613923_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Body_cam_video_released_after_man_hit__k_0_7613923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Body_cam_video_released_after_man_hit__k_0_7613923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Body_cam_video_released_after_man_hit__k_0_7613923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gaston County District Attorney released police body camera video from a deadly deputy chase last month, leaving one man dead and another hurt. Authorities have charged the driver Joshua Soule with second degree murder, DWI, and fleeing the scene" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body cam video released after man hit, killed as drunk driver fled police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 12:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Gaston County District Attorney released police body camera video from a deadly deputy chase last month, leaving one man dead and another hurt. Authorities have charged the driver Joshua Soule with second degree murder, DWI, and fleeing the scene.</p><p>The video is from the officer’s perspective after they chased down a suspect who was driving erratically, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.</p><p>They say Joshua Soule hit two people, killing one man before he crashed. Neighbors believe it was the deputy that hit two people but tonight the video speaks for itself. (Courtesy of Barrhead News)" title="LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy of Barrhead News_1566607301600.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropical-storm-dorian-likely-to-strengthen-as-it-continues-west" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian likely to strengthen as it moves west</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/attempted-murder-suicide-involving-york-county-couple" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Attempted murder-suicide involving York County couple</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/race-and-the-death-penalty-arguments-ongoing-in-north-carolina" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;file&#x20;photo&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Race and the death penalty: Arguments ongoing in North Carolina</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grandparents-build-world-s-best-harry-potter-playhouse-for-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/harry-potter-playhouse-SWNS_1566690504297_7614941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/harry-potter-playhouse-SWNS_1566690504297_7614941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/harry-potter-playhouse-SWNS_1566690504297_7614941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/harry-potter-playhouse-SWNS_1566690504297_7614941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/harry-potter-playhouse-SWNS_1566690504297_7614941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;SWNS&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grandparents build 'world's best' Harry Potter playhouse for family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-newlyweds-killed-in-car-crash-moments-after-tying-the-knot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/vlcsnap-2019-08-24-18h54m19s105_1566687643566_7614746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/vlcsnap-2019-08-24-18h54m19s105_1566687643566_7614746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/vlcsnap-2019-08-24-18h54m19s105_1566687643566_7614746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/vlcsnap-2019-08-24-18h54m19s105_1566687643566_7614746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/vlcsnap-2019-08-24-18h54m19s105_1566687643566_7614746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas newlyweds killed in car crash moments after tying the knot</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 