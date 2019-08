- Authorities say they are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in York County that occurred over the weekend.

Officials responded to calls on Pine Bluff Court around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening and found two people shot near the intersection of Pine Bluff and Caroland Drive.

Officials say this was a domestic violence incident between a boyfriend and girlfriend and that the suspect shot the victim and then killed himself. The victim was take to Piedmont and then transferred to CMC Atrium Health and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We'll have more details on FOX 46 News at 6 p.m.