- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Union County.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Pleasant Grove Road near Mineral Springs. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, one person was killed and two other people were injured.

Investigators said a person has been detained and is being questioned.

Deputies, detectives and CSI investigating a shooting incident in 4500 block of Pleasant Grove Road near Mineral Springs. One person is deceased and two others with reported GSWs. One subject has been detained and is being questioned. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) August 26, 2019

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing for updates.