- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Kirsten Leigh McMahon, 19, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. McMahon was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gray converse tennis shoes, police said.

She was last seen at 1811 Black Jack Simpson Road in Pitt County. McMahon's direction of travel is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about McMahon should call the Pitt County Sheriff's Office at 252-830-4141.