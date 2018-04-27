Authorities search SC property in 1995 Gaston County missing persons' case

- An area of Laurens County, South Carolina is being searched with cadaver dogs for remains of a Gaston County woman who had been reported missing more than 20 years ago.

Gaston County Police tell FOX 46 Charlotte they are assisting Laurens County deputies Friday in the search for Debra Herms Childers' body. She was reported missing on March 29, 1995.

Officers were using cadaver dogs and a ground penetrating radar to search a particular area on Serene Drive in Waterloo, FOX Carolina reports.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, no remains had been found.

