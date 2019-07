Photos via Gaston County Police Photos via Gaston County Police

- DISCLAIMER: As of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 the Gaston County Police Department said the person of interest shown in surveillance photos from a local gas station has been interviewed and cleared of any involvement.

They continue to investigate tips provided through social media and Crime Stoppers.

______________

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl over the weekend.

The attempted kidnapping happened on Saturday, July 20 near a home located on Tryon School Road outside of Bessemer City, according to Gaston County Police.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with facial hair. He was wearing a bright orange shirt, grey shorts and boots. During the investigation Gaston County detectives located a person fitting this description on surveillance video from a convenience store on Dallas-Cherryville Hwy, not far from the location of the incident.

The person of interest was operating a red and black Peace Sports moped. He was captured on the surveillance video approximately 30 minutes prior to the attempted abduction.

Police say thanks to information gathered through social media, they have been able to identify the person of interest. They are continuing to search for him.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident is asked to please contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.