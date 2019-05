- A one-year-old boy died when the family's golf cart struck a pothole and flipped over, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

"Some days are the worst of the worst and this is one of those situations," said Trooper Jeffrey Swagger. "Not only as a Trooper, but also as a parent, I can't imagine what this family is dealing with and going through."

Kipton Jester, 1, of Denver was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was sitting on his father, Andrew Jester's lap at the time of the crash, Swagger said.

Two adults, another one-year-old boy and two three-year-old girls, were all taken to the hospital and released.

Swagger says speed was not a factor. He says the golf cart experienced a "mechanical failure" from striking the pothole.

The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. Sunday on Pintail Run Lane in Iredell County near Mooresville. The neighborhood road is considered private. A posted sign at the entrance warns "state maintenance ends."

"Very bad problem and only getting worse, said Dave Sirota, who has lived in this neighborhood for 15 years and has been complaining about potholes for almost the entire time.

"I called the city, the state, the town, the Department of Transportation," he said.

Sirota didn't know the road was private until he called to complain. He says he pays the same amount in taxes as his neighbors who live on the section of the road that is state owned. Because the road is considered private, he says his concerns went nowhere.

"They were sick of hearing me complain," he said.

So, he and other neighbors took matters into their own hands.

"This was a pretty massive size hole as you can tell by the amount of concrete that we had to pour inside this one here," said Sirota.

The road is littered with several potholes of varying sizes. FOX 46 asked Swagger what, if anything, could be done to get the state to take ownership of the road.

"The beginning would be for the homeowners to have a discussion with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to see what could possibly be done about that," said Swagger.

Sirota and other neighbors say they are heartbroken. Several believe if the state had taken ownership of the road, the accident could have been prevented.

They hope something can be done to prevent it from happening again.

"This is crazy," said Sirota. "We just need to get these roads fixed."