Bat Mobile? Spirit confirms unwelcome guest on Charlotte plane CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A Charlotte flight headed to Newark had an unwelcome visitor.

Spirit Airlines confirmed to FOX 46 on Saturday that a stowaway bat was located on one of its recent flights. "The bat was corralled into a lavatory and removed once on the ground by animal control officers," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the aircraft was disinfected and searched thoroughly as a precautionary measure.

It is believed the bat started its journey in Charlotte and did not enter the aircraft after takeoff. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A Charlotte flight headed to Newark had an unwelcome visitor.</p><p>Spirit Airlines confirmed to FOX 46 on Saturday that a stowaway bat was located on one of its recent flights. "The bat was corralled into a lavatory and removed once on the ground by animal control officers," the airline said in a statement.</p><p>The airline said the aircraft was disinfected and searched thoroughly as a precautionary measure.</p><p>It is believed the bat started its journey in Charlotte and did not enter the aircraft after takeoff.</p><p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom. <a href="https://twitter.com/karenhunter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@karenhunter</a> <a href="https://t.co/lV0HgHptjY">pic.twitter.com/lV0HgHptjY</a></p>— My friends call me Lisa (@adrilisasmiddle) <a href="https://twitter.com/adrilisasmiddle/status/1156707485979484160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>It is believed the bat flew into an overhead bin while crews were doing overnight maintenance.</p><p>No injuries were reported, including the bat.</p><p><strong>OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE</strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/major-artery-in-plaza-midwood-closing-temporarily">Major artery in Plaza Midwood closing Saturday</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/deadly-ending-in-chesterfield-county-domestic-dispute">Deadly ending in More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police don't have a name but have images of a suspect who is wanted for robbing a Lake Wylie Waffle House and a pet store on Tuesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> Suspect sought in Lake Wylie Waffle House robbery
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 06 2019 06:37PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 06:39PM EDT York County deputies need your help identifying a man captured on surveillance video after two robberies. They say he attacked three workers with pepper spray and robbed two Lake Wylie businesses.

Jinny Morris is stunned that the place she brought her grandkids for breakfast was the scene of an attack Tuesday morning.

"It makes me very angry because I always think of Lake Wylie as the safest place ever." Their attorney says police did not frisk or handcuff John White Jr.</p><p>The lawsuit has been filed and an attorney tells Fox 46 Charlotte the city and department have fifty days to respond.</p><p>“It’s heartbreaking because I know this is the last heartbeat he had and I just wish he was still here,” said Crystal Starr, his little sister. “I just felt helpless.” Every day she looks at a print of her brother’s last heart beat that she holds dear inside a bottle. Flooding damages roads, several businesses in South End
By Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Aug 06 2019 02:54PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 05:33PM EDT

Business owners in Charlotte's South End spent Tuesday cleaning up from flash floods caused heavy downpours Monday.

Along Distribution Street at least four businesses were damaged. The flash flood was so powerful that large chunks of asphalt were washed away from parking lots.

Business owners told FOX 46 Charlotte this it's not the first time the area has flooded, but it is one of the worst. Featured Videos

Suspect sought in Lake Wylie Waffle House robbery
Family sues Kings Mountain PD for wrongful death
Flooding damages roads, several businesses in South End
Boy, 11, creates #ElPasoChallenge to encourage community to do 20 good deeds to honor victims The August 3 shooting left 22 people dead. Most Recent

Family sues Kings Mountain PD for wrongful death
Flooding damages roads, several businesses in South End
Suspect wanted in early morning armed robbery at Circle K in north Charlotte
Get tickets for FOX 46 First Responders Night at BB&T ballpark benefiting Hungry Heroes
Possessing hemp flower without a license is illegal in SC id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-sues-kings-mountain-pd-for-wrongful-death" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Family_sues_Kings_Mountain_after_man_sho_0_7575143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Family_sues_Kings_Mountain_after_man_sho_0_7575143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Family_sues_Kings_Mountain_after_man_sho_0_7575143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Family_sues_Kings_Mountain_after_man_sho_0_7575143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Family_sues_Kings_Mountain_after_man_sho_0_7575143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family sues Kings Mountain PD for wrongful death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flooding-damages-roads-several-businesses-in-south-end" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South_End_store_damage_after_flash_flood_0_7576676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South_End_store_damage_after_flash_flood_0_7576676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South_End_store_damage_after_flash_flood_0_7576676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South_End_store_damage_after_flash_flood_0_7576676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South_End_store_damage_after_flash_flood_0_7576676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flooding damages roads, several businesses in South End</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-wanted-in-early-morning-armed-robbery-at-circle-k-in-north-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Circle%20K%20Armed%20robbery%20suspect%20080619_1565126124673.jpg_7576563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Circle%20K%20Armed%20robbery%20suspect%20080619_1565126124673.jpg_7576563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Circle%20K%20Armed%20robbery%20suspect%20080619_1565126124673.jpg_7576563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Circle%20K%20Armed%20robbery%20suspect%20080619_1565126124673.jpg_7576563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Circle%20K%20Armed%20robbery%20suspect%20080619_1565126124673.jpg_7576563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Charlotte-Mecklenburg&#x20;Police&#x20;is&#x20;asking&#x20;for&#x20;help&#x20;to&#x20;identify&#x20;a&#x20;suspect&#x20;wanted&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;involvement&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;armed&#x20;robbery&#x20;in&#x20;northeast&#x20;Charlotte&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;CMPD&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect wanted in early morning armed robbery at Circle K in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/about-us/get-tickets-for-fox-46-first-responder-night-at-bb-t-ballpark-benefiting-hungry-heroes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/FOX46_FIRST_RESPONDERS%20News%20FS%202019_1565124046716.jpg_7576529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/FOX46_FIRST_RESPONDERS%20News%20FS%202019_1565124046716.jpg_7576529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/FOX46_FIRST_RESPONDERS%20News%20FS%202019_1565124046716.jpg_7576529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/FOX46_FIRST_RESPONDERS%20News%20FS%202019_1565124046716.jpg_7576529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/FOX46_FIRST_RESPONDERS%20News%20FS%202019_1565124046716.jpg_7576529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Get tickets for FOX 46 First Responders Night at BB&T ballpark benefiting Hungry Heroes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/south-carolina/possessing-hemp-flower-without-a-license-is-illegal-in-sc" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South%20Carolina%20flag%20080619_1565123240538.jpg_7576527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South%20Carolina%20flag%20080619_1565123240538.jpg_7576527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South%20Carolina%20flag%20080619_1565123240538.jpg_7576527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South%20Carolina%20flag%20080619_1565123240538.jpg_7576527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South%20Carolina%20flag%20080619_1565123240538.jpg_7576527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Possessing hemp flower without a license is illegal in SC</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 