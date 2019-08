- A Charlotte flight headed to Newark had an unwelcome visitor.

Spirit Airlines confirmed to FOX 46 on Saturday that a stowaway bat was located on one of its recent flights. "The bat was corralled into a lavatory and removed once on the ground by animal control officers," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the aircraft was disinfected and searched thoroughly as a precautionary measure.

It is believed the bat started its journey in Charlotte and did not enter the aircraft after takeoff.

Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom. @karenhunter pic.twitter.com/lV0HgHptjY — My friends call me Lisa (@adrilisasmiddle) July 31, 2019

It is believed the bat flew into an overhead bin while crews were doing overnight maintenance.

No injuries were reported, including the bat.

OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE