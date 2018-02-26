BB&T issues video apology after outage, "We are committed to making this right"

- BB&T issued a video apology Sunday night to their customers following a massive outage that impacted their online banking and ATM service.

"We are deeply sorry for the challenges you have faced because of this unfortunate event and we are committed to making this right," BB&T tweeted.

Chairman and CEO Kelly King appeared on video to issue the apology to their clients and anyone else affected by the recent outage.

— BB&T (@BBT) February 26, 2018

If you've incurred fees directly related to this outage, BB&T said they will waive or reimburse those fees. Click here for more information.