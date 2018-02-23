BB&T reports outages in ATM services, digital banking

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Feb 23 2018 06:33AM EST

Updated: Feb 23 2018 12:06PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - If you bank with BB&T, you may not be able to access your account. The bank is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. 

The bank tweeted overnight Thursday that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

Officials with BB&T said "the issue has been identified and they're working to resolve it as soon as possible." 

BB&T said many of their banking services continued to remain unavailable Friday morning, including their online banking, mobile banking app, and ATMs. 

Customers can still use their debit, credit and prepaid cards, according to the bank. 

