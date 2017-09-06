Beasley Media Group collecting items for Harvey victims

- FOX 46 Charlotte is helping get results for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. A group of local radio stations are doing their part helping those in need.

Radio station shave lined up near the Circle K on Brookshire Boulevard Wednesday morning to collect donations for Texas.

Check out Radio Row: 6 @BeasleyMedia stations broadcasting live & collecting items for Houston shelters #GettingResults @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/RPVeQYXYjQ — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) September 6, 2017

Volunteers plan to send at least one 18-wheeler to Texas, full of donations.

TRUCKLOADS TO TEXAS: we are live at Circle K on Brookshire Blvd sending help to Houston... sending this 18 wheeler w donations! @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/KACOoN0B79 — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) September 6, 2017

Crews are collecting water bottles, batteries, bug spray, pet food and more for those hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey.

We are collecting water bottles, batteries, bug spray, pet food, & more items for the people hit hardest by Harvey @FOX46News @BeasleyMedia pic.twitter.com/ISbFKl0lRe — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) September 6, 2017

Stop on by, any donation is greatly appreciated!