Beasley Media Group collecting items for Harvey victims

By: FOX 46 Web Staff , Lauren Dugan

Posted: Sep 06 2017 07:43AM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 06 2017 07:46AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06 2017 07:50AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - FOX 46 Charlotte is helping get results for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. A group of local radio stations are doing their part helping those in need. 

Radio station shave lined up near the Circle K on Brookshire Boulevard Wednesday morning to collect donations for Texas. 

Volunteers plan to send at least one 18-wheeler to Texas, full of donations. 

Crews are collecting water bottles, batteries, bug spray, pet food and more for those hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey. 

Stop on by, any donation is greatly appreciated!   

