BeTheMatch to host Charlotte Walk+Run for blood cancer patients

- Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer such as leukemia or lymphoma. A bone marrow transplant could save their life. That's why FOX 46 is partnering with BeTheMatch-- one of the world's largest bone marrow registries-- for the 2017 BeTheMatch Walk+Run.

"By signing up and fundraising, you will help add more potential marrow donors to the registry, help patients with transplant costs, and fund life-saving transplant research—providing cures to more patients," the organization says.

The event will be held at University Research park from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 9. While online registration is now closed, you can still sign up in person on Sept. 8 or 9.

To learn more about the 2017 BeTheMatch Walk+Run click here. To learn more about BeTheMatch and how you can help their efforts, click here.