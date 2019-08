- A bill that requires local sheriff's to report and detain individuals for Immigration and Customs Enforcement has passed the state House.

State legislators approved House Bill 370 62-53 Tuesday. The bill is stated as "an act to require compliance with immigration detainers and administrative warrants."

If signed into law, it would force law enforcement agencies to obey ICE's requests to keep inmates locked up for 48 hours so they can be turned over for possible deportation. Sheriff's who don't comply would face removal from office.

Debate over the bill intensified, specifically in Mecklenburg County, following the cases of Oscar Pacheco-Leonardo and Luis Pineda-Ancheta. In both cases, the individuals were released from the county jail on bond despite ICE's request that they be held for further investigation into their immigration status.

Local activists blasted the bill, which was endorsed by the North Carolina Sheriff's Association, as "anti-immigrant."

"The Charlotte immigrant community strongly opposes HB 370, an anti-immigrant bill that would force all sheriffs in North Carolina to do ICE's bidding," said a spokesperson for Comunidad Colectiva, an organization that advocates for immigrants. "We must not allow the GOP and Trump's deportation agenda to force local sheriffs to act as an extension of Trump's Deportation Machine."

Sheriff Garry McFadden has also been a staunch opponent of House Bill 370, and an antecedent program, 287(g), that asked sheriffs for the same cooperation with ICE detainers, but on a voluntary basis.

McFadden expressed disappointment in the decision, saying it is "in direct defiance of my constituents' demands," in a statement. "HB 370 will negatively impact public safety in Mecklenburg County, where I was elected with a clear mandate to stop honoring voluntary ICE detainers and to end the 287(g) program."

McFadden says the bill sets a precedent of stripping away local sheriffs' ability to set their own policies, and believes it will erode trust between law enforcement and the community, including the immigrant community.

"This is a dangerous experiment in playing politics with our public safety," McFadden added.

House Speaker Tim Moore also released a statement after the decision was handed down, saying the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association supports the bill as a "high priority."

"To have sheriffs think it's a good policy, for a political reason, to release dangerous criminals onto the street who are accused of rape and other serious crimes and not honor detainers, does not make sense," Moore said during a debate.

He said if law-abiding North Carolinians are subject to enforcement of federal law, illegal immigrants accused of crimes should be too.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox would not comment on HB 370 but says he wants to work with law enforcement agencies to whatever extent they are willing to do so.

"Our priorities are not secret," said Cox. "We are focused first and foremost on criminal offenders who pose the greatest threat to public safety."

The legislation also requires sheriffs' offices to track and report the number of queries they make to federal officials,

The bill is now being sent to Governor Roy Cooper. The governor did not respond to a request for comment but just two months ago called the bill "unconstitutional."