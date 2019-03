- Some North Carolina lawmakers want to arm teachers to protect students, and they're willing to pay them more to do so.

The School Security Act of 2019, filed Wednesday, would boost salaries of teachers who decide to carry a gun. The bill would require teachers to undergo training.

The same bill was filed in the Senate last year and died in committee.

Last week, lawmakers in the House filed the School Self-Defense Act, which would allow for armed teachers but would not offer the pay bump. The bill was also filed last year and died in committee.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.