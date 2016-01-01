< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbill-would-up-pay-for-nc-teachers-who-carry-guns width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com"><img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/logo-fox-46-charlotte-wjzy-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt">WMYT My12</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/elections">Elections</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/faith">Faith</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results">Getting Results</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/getting-results/teachers-getting-results">Teachers Getting Results</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/cmpd-toy-drive">CMPD Toy Drive</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/around-the-track">Around The Track</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/page-s-pep-rally1">Page's Pep Rally</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/hurricane-florence">Hurricane Florence</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-showers" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 43°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com">Home </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/i-77-diaries">I-77 Diaries</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results">Getting Results</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/getting-results/teachers-getting-results">Teachers Getting Results</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/cmpd-toy-drive">CMPD Toy Drive</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/honor-flight">Honor Flight</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live" ><span> Live</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video" ><span> Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news" ><span> Local News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations" ><span> Investigations</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links" ><span> Links</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt" ><span> WMYT My12</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/elections" ><span> Elections</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box" ><span> Recipe Box</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/faith" ><span> Faith</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news" ><span> News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results" ><span> Getting Results</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/getting-results/teachers-getting-results" ><span> Teachers Getting Results</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/cmpd-toy-drive" ><span> CMPD Toy Drive</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/around-the-track" ><span> Around The Track</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/page-s-pep-rally1" ><span> Page's Pep Rally</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/world-cup" ><span> World Cup</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/hurricane-florence" ><span> Hurricane Florence</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/fox46charlotte"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a> <a class="google-plus" href="https://plus.google.com/u/1/b/104170077180199899493/+FOX46Charlotte/posts"><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a><a class="instagram" href="https://instagram.com/fox46charlotte/"><i class="fa fa-instagram"></i></a> <a class="youtube" href="https://www.youtube.com/user/WJZY46"> <i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a> <a class="rss" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/5538914-story"><i class="fa fa-rss"></i></a> <!--This is the tracking pixel--><script async src='https://tag.simpli.fi/sifitag/b2033af0-ebc8-0134-8c15-0cc47a63c1a4'></script> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-text-links-a",container:"taboola-navigation-text-links",placement:"Popup Navigation Text Links",target_type:"mix"});</script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393875151-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/Cowboys__Irving_quits_while_smoking_weed_0_6875282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Blake Hanson reports." title="Cowboys' Irving quits while smoking weed"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Cowboys' Irving quits while smoking weed</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393873824-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/08/SC_megachurch_violunteer_accused_of_sexu_0_6875284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A volunteer at a South Carolina Megachurch is accused of sexually assaulting 14 children." title="SC megachurch violunteer accused of sexually abusing 14 children"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>SC megachurch violunteer accused of sexually abusing 14 children</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393873764-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/08/Mother_of_Justin_Carr_speaks_out_after_B_0_6875280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The mother of Justin Carr, who was killed during the 2016 protests spoke to the court after accused murderer Rayquan Borum was convicted on second-degree murder charges." title="Mother of Justin Carr speaks out after Borum verdict"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Mother of Justin Carr speaks out after Borum verdict</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/57807515-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/12/05/0CA215987E8D47FD934F0F32CFE2EE7D_1480950492542_2368645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cam benched at the start of Sunday's (12/4) game for a dress code violation, specifically for a failure to wear a tie." title="0CA215987E8D47FD934F0F32CFE2EE7D_1480950492542.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Cam Newton Fashion #CamSwag</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/76166139-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/26/church_sign_1453830079604_763605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="church_sign_1453830079604.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Panthers fans gear up for game time!</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=82878773"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_Pic7OVnUQSpE_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_Pic7OVnUQSpE"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_10095860_1.0"> <!-- begin: TOP STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-top-stories mod-top-stories-new"> <div class="mod-content"> </div> </section> <!-- end: TOP STORIES --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8669_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8669"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8669_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8669_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393716975'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story393716975" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393716975" data-article-version="1.0">Bill would up pay for NC teachers who carry guns</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-393716975-313702241"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/01/01/Still0101_00015_1451705725735_681337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/01/01/Still0101_00015_1451705725735_681337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-393716975-313702241" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/01/01/Still0101_00015_1451705725735_681337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/bill-would-up-pay-for-nc-teachers-who-carry-guns">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-393716975" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Bill would up pay for NC teachers who carry guns&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/01/01/Still0101_00015_1451705725735_681337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Bill would up pay for NC teachers who carry guns&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/01/01/Still0101_00015_1451705725735_681337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/bill-would-up-pay-for-nc-teachers-who-carry-guns" data-title="Bill would up pay for NC teachers who carry guns" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/bill-would-up-pay-for-nc-teachers-who-carry-guns" addthis:title="Bill would up pay for NC teachers who carry guns"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-393716975");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 08 2019 08:38AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 08 2019 08:44AM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393716975" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Some North Carolina lawmakers want to arm teachers to protect students, and they're willing to pay them more to do so.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookup/2017/s756">School Security Act of 2019</a>, filed Wednesday, would boost salaries of teachers who decide to carry a gun. The bill would require teachers to undergo training.</p><p>The same bill was filed in the Senate last year and died in committee. </p><p>Last week, lawmakers in the House filed the <a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2019/H216">School Self-Defense Act</a>, which would allow for armed teachers but would not offer the pay bump. The bill was also filed last year and died in committee.</p><p><iframe height="1000" src="https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2019/Bills/Senate/PDF/S192v1.pdf" width="100%">

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.

false false false

Up Next:

false false false

false false false