EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 08 2019 08:44AM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393716975" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Some North Carolina lawmakers want to arm teachers to protect students, and they're willing to pay them more to do so.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookup/2017/s756">School Security Act of 2019</a>, filed Wednesday, would boost salaries of teachers who decide to carry a gun. The bill would require teachers to undergo training.</p><p>The same bill was filed in the Senate last year and died in committee. </p><p>Last week, lawmakers in the House filed the <a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2019/H216">School Self-Defense Act</a>, which would allow for armed teachers but would not offer the pay bump. The bill was also filed last year and died in committee.</p><p><iframe height="1000" src="https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2019/Bills/Senate/PDF/S192v1.pdf" width="100%">
This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.
