Black bear spotted swimming in Lake Wylie

- A black bear decided to go for a swim in Lake Wylie Saturday morning.

Johnny Burgess, Jr. was at the campground near the Red Fez Shrine Club and saw what he thought was a dog, but it turned out to be a black bear. Burgess said he tried to follow the bear in his car and saw it wade into the lake.

The bear swam across the main channel to the River Hills neighborhood and then got out of the water.

Burgess said he grew up in Lake Wylie and has never seen a bear in this area before.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources said the department received several reports on the bear. They advise people to stay out of a bear's path if spotted.