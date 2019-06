GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Officials said they have found a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Ethan Britt.

The body was found about 12 p.m. Friday below the Spencer Mountain Dam, which was downstream from where Ethan was last seen, according to Gaston County Police.

"Please continue to pray for Ethan, his family, and our responders during this difficult time," said Assistant Chief C.J. Rosselle.

The 14-year-old vanished after he was caught in a current while swimming with a friend in the South Fork River Monday night. He and a friend went out swimming during the height of flooding and got swept up in the current. Ethan's friend was able to make it to an island and was rescued Tuesday.

Rescue efforts began Tuesday with teams the searching the area by air, boat and on foot. However, swift moving water, debris, and venomous snakes made the search difficult. Crews took a focused approach Thursday with drones and ground teams.

Crews returned to the area again Friday with a large search team as the water levels had receded, giving teams a better opportunity to locate Ethan.

Official identification has not yet been made.

