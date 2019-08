- The Gaston County District Attorney released police body camera video from a deadly deputy chase last month, leaving one man dead and another hurt. Authorities have charged the driver Joshua Soule with second degree murder, DWI, and fleeing the scene.

The video is from the officer’s perspective after they chased down a suspect who was driving erratically, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

They say Joshua Soule hit two people, killing one man before he crashed. Neighbors believe it was the deputy that hit two people but tonight the video speaks for itself.

In the video, you can hear the officers ask Soule, “What are you on?” Soul responds, “Oh please don’t let nobody be hurt! Please don’t let nobody be hurt!”

After, deputies question the drunk driving suspect if he hit two pedestrians: “Did you hit someone?” asked officers. Soule cries, “I don’t know, I think so!”

What started as a police chase ended in a deadly crash last month on Rankin Ave in Gastonia, killing Antrel Garnigan and seriously hurting Shawn Smith.

“We didn’t hit him,” an officer told neighbors.

The case has stirred controversy. Neighbors believe it was a deputy’s car that hit the pedestrians.

“Y’all hit him!” neighbors shouted. “They got him!” the deputy responded.

The body camera video does not show a police cruiser hit anyone, only the crashed car. With weapons drawn, Joshua Soule was caught in a nearby yard, put in the back of a police car, and breathalyzed while being booked into jail.

Despite calls for EMS, Garnigan could not be saved from his injuries.