- The body of a missing 61-year-old Chesterfield County man was found Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Johnny Roscoe's body was discovered in a heavily wooded, swampy area near where he used to live off Highway 102 in Patrick, just between Turnage Road and Hunts Mill Road.

Roscoe disappeared on May 13.

Details on his death were not immediately released.