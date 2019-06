UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Bomb-making materials were found inside donated boxes to benefit the homeless, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The materials were found around noon Thursday at a warehouse in the 5800 block of Will Plyler Road in Waxhaw. The building is affiliated with the Catholic Church of Charlotte and is used to store items for homeless relief projects, officials said.

Deputies said workers affiliated with the warehouse went to collect donated items in Charlotte from an apartment where an individual died earlier this month. The materials were discovered when workers began sorting through the boxes.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal assisted in the removal of the materials.

No one was injured.