Bond denied for suspect in Butler High School shooting

- A 16-year-old high school student is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a fellow classmate at Butler High School.

The suspect, Jatwan Cuffie, stood somber and silent in court this morning, not saying a word.

"He's as any young person would be which is scared,” public defender Joel Adelman said.

RELATED: Superintendent defends CMS' actions following school shooting

Adelman asked that Cuffie be released on a $10,000 bond with electronic monitoring.

"He has no prior convictions either misdemeanors or felonies."

Adelman told the judge that Cuffie lives with his mom, and that he had family in the courtroom to show their support.

"There are no allegations that he was going to the terror of the public or victimize a random individual."

RELATED: Butler High School closed Tuesday after student fatally shot, suspect due in court

The judge denied his request, and asked if Cuffie had any questions. The teen leaned over and listened to his public defender and said nothing.

His family also kept their silence as they left the courthouse. Cuffie's mother told WBT radio that she has something to say, just not right now.