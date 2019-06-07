< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Boy swept away on unicorn float rescued off NC coast rescued off NC coast"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411416845.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411416845");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411416845-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411416845-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue_1559938239303.jpg_7364439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411416845-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue_1559938239303.jpg_7364439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411416845-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="water rescue_1559938239303.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue2_1559938239310.jpg_7364438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411416845-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="water rescue2_1559938239310.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue3_1559938241769.jpg_7364440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411416845-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="water rescue3_1559938241769.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411416845-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue_1559938239303.jpg_7364439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="water rescue_1559938239303.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue2_1559938239310.jpg_7364438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="water rescue2_1559938239310.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue3_1559938241769.jpg_7364440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="water rescue3_1559938241769.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/boy-swept-away-on-unicorn-float-rescued-on-nc-coast" By Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 07 2019 04:17PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 04:49PM EDT href="mailto:jillian.smith@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/boy-swept-away-on-unicorn-float-rescued-on-nc-coast">Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411416845" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAK ISLAND, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A young boy had to be rescued off the coast of Oak Island after the unicorn float he was on carried him out to open water. </p> <p>The Oak Island Water Rescue team is warning swimmers after the boy was saved hundreds of yards away from shore on June 3. </p> <p>Water rescue says witness comments heard on the beach and posted on social media indicate that the boy was drawn out to sea when a strong wind pushed the raft from shallow water to deeper water in a matter of seconds. They say it appears the boy was well-watched, but wind was swift.</p> <p>"Once it was out past the waves, the big float acted like a sail and the unicorn float kept going away from the beach," they wrote in a <a href="https://www.facebook.com/oiwrstation44/" target="_blank">Facebook post</a>. "From all accounts, it sounds like there was adequate supervision in place. Witnesses said it happened in just a few seconds."</p> <p>The organization says sometimes these types of emergencies can happen so quickly that being even a few feet away isn’t close enough to prevent it. Luckily, a call for help came in quickly, and crews were able to reach the boy before he was taken out any farther. </p> <p>They say that day, the wind was blowing from the beach toward the ocean-- not the normal wind pattern they see from week to week. Water rescue says when the gusts are blowing that way, it's not uncommon for them to get multiple 911 dispatches for rafts blown into deeper water.</p> <p>"The young man did an amazing job of staying calm and remaining on the float. When Boat 4491 reached him, he told the crew not to pop the unicorn float or they would get in trouble," the Facebook post read. "So thankful for all the responders who helped bring the little guy back to shore."</p> <p>At least one person reportedly attempted a swimming rescue before the water rescue crew arrived on scene, but couldn't get to the child. Luckily, the swimmer, who may have been using a boogie board, made it back to shore, but Oak Island Water Rescue says that easily could have resulted in a exhausted swimmer drowning as some have estimated that the boy was a quarter of a mile to half a mile off the beach.</p> <p>Great work guys! </p> <p><strong>OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46: </strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/tractor-trailer-slams-into-hydroplaning-car-with-mom-child-inside" target="_blank">Tractor trailer slams into hydroplaning car with mom, child inside</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/nc-officials-remind-swimmers-to-remain-cautious-after-6-drown-at-beaches" target="_blank">NC officials remind swimmers to remain cautious after 6 drown at beaches</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/new-door-alarm-snake-found-on-front-door-of-northeast-charlotte-home" target="_blank">New door alarm? Highway Patrol says they're both fine, and miraculously, the child didn't have a scratch on him." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tractor trailer slams into hydroplaning car with mom, child inside</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Terrifying moments were captured on camera as a car spins wildly out of control on I-85 South before being hit by a tractor trailer. A mom and her son were inside, but Highway Patrol tells FOX 46 they are both okay, and that the child didn't have a scratch on him. </p><p>The accident happend as the woman was trying to merge onto the highway at exit 43 for Ikea Boulevard. She hits a slick spot and slides across three lanes, straight into the path of the oncoming truck. </p><p>RELATED: Two wrecks on I-85 causing heavy backups</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/3-charged-in-series-of-convenience-store-armed-robberies-across-charlotte" title="3 charged in series of convenience store armed robberies across Charlotte" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kylvin Jones, 21, (Left) and Gerrell Hart-Smith, 18 (Right)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 charged in series of convenience store armed robberies across Charlotte</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested three people in connection to a series of armed robberies at convenience stores around Charlotte between May and June.</p><p>Kylvin Jones, 21, Demondre Smith, 26, and Gerrell Hart-Smith, 18, were charged for their involvement in the crimes. </p><p>In each of the situations, two suspects entered the store and at least one of them was armed, police said. The crimes are listed below:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/driver-killed-in-catawba-county-wreck-identified" title="Driver killed in Catawba County wreck identified as 89-year-old Conover man" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/26/ambulance_1440612158640_124848_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/26/ambulance_1440612158640_124848_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/26/ambulance_1440612158640_124848_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/26/ambulance_1440612158640_124848_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/26/ambulance_1440612158640_124848_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver killed in Catawba County wreck identified as 89-year-old Conover man</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A driver who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning has been identified as 89-year-old Roy Lee Icenhour of Conover, police said.</p><p>The wreck happened about 10 a.m. on 12th Avenue Northeast. Icenhour was in the right lane heading east in 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity when he turned into the path of a 2014 Honda Pilot traveling in the same direction in the left lane, according to authorities.</p><p>Icenhour was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Police did not say whether the 32-year-old female driver of the Honda Pilot was injured.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everett Palmer Jr. died last April during his time at a Pennsylvania prison. His body came back to his family without a throat, heart and brain. Now, his loved ones are seeking answers. (Photo Courtesy: Palmer Family via Justice4Everett)" title="THUMB Everett Palmer 46631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tractor-trailer-slams-into-hydroplaning-car-with-mom-child-inside"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tractor trailer slams into hydroplaning car with mom, child inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/doctors-find-tapeworm-egg-in-womans-brain-instead-of-suspected-cancerous-tumor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rachel Palma, pictured, went to the doctor after experiencing some unusual symptoms and discovered she had a brain lesion. It turned out to be a tapeworm egg. (Photo credit: Rachel Palma / Mount Sinai Heath System)" title="Rachel with MRI - 16x9_1559936088481.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pregnant-women-have-just-as-much-endurance-as-extreme-athletes-study-shows"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A pregnent woman looks at art. (photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" title="pregnant woman_1559936121924.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pregnant women have just as much endurance as extreme athletes, study shows</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/highly-venomous-man-of-wars-reported-on-sc-beaches" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/SCDNR%20Man%20of%20war%20060719_1559942339876.jpg_7364628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/SCDNR%20Man%20of%20war%20060719_1559942339876.jpg_7364628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/SCDNR%20Man%20of%20war%20060719_1559942339876.jpg_7364628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/SCDNR%20Man%20of%20war%20060719_1559942339876.jpg_7364628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/SCDNR%20Man%20of%20war%20060719_1559942339876.jpg_7364628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Portuguese&#x20;man-of-war&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;SCDNR&#x2f;SERTC&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Highly venomous man-of-wars washing up on SC beaches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tractor-trailer-slams-into-hydroplaning-car-with-mom-child-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tractor trailer slams into hydroplaning car with mom, child inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/doctors-find-tapeworm-egg-in-womans-brain-instead-of-suspected-cancerous-tumor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rachel&#x20;Palma&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;went&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;doctor&#x20;after&#x20;experiencing&#x20;some&#x20;unusual&#x20;symptoms&#x20;and&#x20;discovered&#x20;she&#x20;had&#x20;a&#x20;brain&#x20;lesion&#x2e;&#x20;It&#x20;turned&#x20;out&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;tapeworm&#x20;egg&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Palma&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Mount&#x20;Sinai&#x20;Heath&#x20;System&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/3-charged-in-series-of-convenience-store-armed-robberies-across-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kylvin&#x20;Jones&#x2c;&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;&#x28;Left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Gerrell&#x20;Hart-Smith&#x2c;&#x20;18&#x20;&#x28;Right&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 charged in series of convenience store armed robberies across Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/boy-swept-away-on-unicorn-float-rescued-on-nc-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue_1559938239303.jpg_7364439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue_1559938239303.jpg_7364439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue_1559938239303.jpg_7364439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue_1559938239303.jpg_7364439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/water%20rescue_1559938239303.jpg_7364439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy swept away on unicorn float rescued off NC coast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 