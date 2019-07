- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in east Charlotte this week.

On Thursday, July 4, Isaih Andrew Henderson III, 32, turned himself in at police headquarters. He was interviewed by homicide detectives and then taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and charged with the murder of 35-year-old Aliyah Sakinah Terry.

The violent attack happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 in the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell FOX 46 they had been called out to the home about four hours prior around 10 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute between Terry and her live-in boyfriend, Henderson. Terry had reportedly assured officers 'everything was OK.' Her boyfriend had left the home at that time.

Officers determined that no crime occurred during the first 911 call, CMPD said.

Just hours later, officers were called back to the home and Terry was found inside with apparent stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she tragically passed away.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 704-432-TIPS.