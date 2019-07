- Two men in their 20's have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that occurred earlier this month in Charlotte.

Shahquan Cureton, 22, and Joshua Threatt, 23, are facing charges for their involvement in four robberies that happened within 45 minutes of each other in a well known Latino community, CMPD says. The first incident took place at 5:20 a.m. in southwest Charlotte where a victim reported being held at gunpoint before being able to escape.

Within the next 45 minutes, a female victim had her phone and purse stolen, a male victim had his phone and wallet stolen, and another man was held at gunpoint and robbed of his wallet. All victims gave similar descriptions of the two suspects.

Both suspects were positively ID's within 24 hours and a search began. Both men were taken into custody, however, Threatt has since been released with an electronic monitoring device.

Cureton faces multiple charges including assault by pointing a gun. Cureton has a criminal history with more than 60 charges in Mecklenburg dating back to 2013.

Threatt faces multiple charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has more than 25 criminal charges dating back to 2014.