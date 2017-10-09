< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story285939184" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="285939184" data-article-version="1.0">Firefighter killed by suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from road</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-285939184" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Firefighter killed by suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from road&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/burke-county-firefighter-hit-killed-while-clearing-debris-from-roadway" data-title="Firefighter killed by suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from road" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/burke-county-firefighter-hit-killed-while-clearing-debris-from-roadway" addthis:title="Firefighter killed by suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from road"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:robin.kanady@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/burke-county-firefighter-hit-killed-while-clearing-debris-from-roadway">Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 09 2017 08:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-285939184"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 09 2017 06:50PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 06:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <strong class='dateline'>BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A volunteer firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from a road in Morganton Sunday night, officials say.</p><p>According to a spokesperson with the Triple Community Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a tree that was blocking the eastbound and part of the westbound lanes of Highway 70 east near the Drexel intersection just before midnight. </p><p>A driver in a pick-up truck heading eastbound on Highway 70 struck 40-year-old Jason Keith Hensley, who was a firefighter with the Triple Community Fire Department. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A volunteer firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from a road in Morganton Sunday night, officials say.</p><p>According to a spokesperson with the Triple Community Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a tree that was blocking the eastbound and part of the westbound lanes of Highway 70 east near the Drexel intersection just before midnight. </p><p>A driver in a pick-up truck heading eastbound on Highway 70 struck 40-year-old Jason Keith Hensley, who was a firefighter with the Triple Community Fire Department. Hensley was killed "instantly on impact," officials say.</p><p>"We had firefighters that seen things last night that they’ll remember for the rest of their life," Joshua Smith, Assistant Fire Chief at the Triple Community Fire Department, said.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://fox46charlotte.com/weather/multiple-reports-of-tornados-in-nc-counties-heavy-damage-from-sunday-storms" target="_blank">Multiple reports of tornados in NC counties, heavy damage from Sunday storms</a></strong></p><p>Smith believes Hensley is the first firefighter to die in the line of duty in the fire department's history.</p><p>Hensley had his reflective gear on and all red lights were activated on all emergency vehicles. </p><p>A processional for Hensley will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to Heritage Funeral Home in Valdese.</p><p>The driver of the pick-up truck, 58-year-old Randall Stewart, of Morganton, is charged with DWI, operating without a license, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a seatbelt violation, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. </p><p>Stewart was officially arrested on Tuesday. He is facing an additional felony charge of death by motor vehicle. He is being held on $25,000 secured bond.</p><p>The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Burke County Sunday. 