- A man has been charged with murder after deputies said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Monday night.

The deadly shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 in the 7500 block of McDuffy Road in Connelly Springs.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, as they arrived at the scene they met with Jeremy Shayne Baldridge, 22, who admitted to shooting his ex-girlfriend.

Caitlyn Alexis Truax, 18, was found dead at the scene, deputies said. Baldridge was placed under arrest and his pistol, that was located on the ground beside the road, was seized.

Baldridge has been charged with murder and is being held at the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility without bond. His first court appearance is on June 5.

The SBI is assisting in this investigation.