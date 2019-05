Johnny Allen Kaylor is in the hospital in critical, but stable condition after he was shot by a Burke County SWAT officer. Johnny Allen Kaylor is in the hospital in critical, but stable condition after he was shot by a Burke County SWAT officer.

- A Burke County man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot by a SWAT officer during a no-knock search.

On Wednesday, May 22 Johnny Allen Kaylor, 60, was in bed in his mobile home in the 900 block of Airport/Rhodhiss Road when county investigators arrived with a search warrant and entered the home. According to the sheriff's office, the search warrant was based on reports of firearms in the home.

Upon entering, Kaylor's girlfriend was escorted out of the house, but despite officers' repeated demands, Kaylor would not get out of the bed and refused to show officers his hands, which were hidden under the covers.

SWAT continued to negotiate with the suspect while Kaylor was threatening officers that he was going to kill them or make the officers kill him. He then moved his hands quickly beneath the covers and a SWAT officer fired his weapon.

Officers immediately began rendering aid and the SWAT medic went in to take over. Kaylor was airlifted to the hospital where doctors say he is seriously injured, but stable.

A semi-automatic handgun, 273 grams of meth, several prescription medications and a small amount of marijuana were taken from the home. According to the DEA, the meth had a street value of $27,300.

The SBI is continuing their investigation into the shooting and the sheriff’s office is investigating the drug charges, possession a firearm by a convicted felon and other crimes. Kaylor has not yet been served with any criminal charges at this time.