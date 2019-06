- A Burke County man who walked out of the hospital after he was shot by SWAT following an armed standoff has been found and arrested.

Johnny Allen Kaylor, 50, was taken into custody on Monday, June 10, one week after he left a hospital without permission where he was reciving treatment for a gunshot wound.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office was waiting for Kaylor to be medically cleared to be released and incarcerated to serve his pending charges on trafficking opium, heroin, and methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Kaylor was critically injured after being shot by SWAT on May 22 while investigators had served a no-knock search warrant at his home in the 900 block of Airport/Rhodhiss Road.

During the search warrant, Kaylor would not get out of the bed and refused to show officers his hands, which were hidden under the covers. SWAT continued to negotiate with the suspect while Kaylor was threatening officers that "he was going to kill them or make the officers kill him."

Kaylor then moved his hands quickly beneath the covers and a SWAT officer fired his weapon.

No other information is available at this time.